BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After a nighttime and early morning of some wild, active weather - heavy downpours, some wet snow & sleet, and strong wind gusts - things will be improving as we move into the afternoon. Any steady rain in the early morning will taper off to just a few, scattered showers in the afternoon. There will also be some sunshine later today, especially in southern VT and over NY state. The wind will become light & variable.

But the sprawling low pressure system that has been giving us that wet & windy weather will still be hanging around through the weekend, and that means more unsettled weather, especially during the day on Saturday. Numerous showers will pop up during the afternoon, along with a possible thunderboomer or two. There could also be a few snowflakes in some of the higher elevations.

Sunday will also feature a flarre-up of shower activity, and possible snow showers in the mountains, but those showers won’t be as numerous and widespread as they are going to be on Saturday.

The storm system will finally be out of here . . . just in time for the start of the new work week. We’ll get the sunshine back on Monday, along with warmer air.

It will keep getting warmer as we head into the middle of the week. Skies will be partly sunny, but a wobbly frontal boundary will bring the chance for showers, especially on Tuesday.

Have a great weekend, but keep an umbrella handy! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.