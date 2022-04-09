Bennington Police make several arrests during drug raid

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A big drug bust in Bennington Thursday, leading to multiple arrests in the downtown area.

According to the Bennington Banner, Bennington Police raided three apartments, one of Pratt Street and two on Main Street. Leading up to it, on Wednesday, Police conducted a traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of John Pena Baez, 18 of Holyoke, Massachusetts. Baez is accused of selling heroin and fentanyl in Bennington County. When Police pulled him over, they found 20 grams of suspected cocaine and about $7,100 and a loaded gun.

During the raids, police say they found over 500 bags of fentanyl, a loaded firearm and other drugs. Seven people were arrested.

Today Pena Baez was in court and indicted on drug distribution charges.

Pena Baez faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to a million dollars for each offense.

Baez plead not guilty.

