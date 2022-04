BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bristol man is facing child porn charges.

Vermont State Police say, troopers arrested Elvis Presley, 69 at his home on Villa Drive Friday.

A warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation of Presley possibly being in possession of child porn.

He was taken into custody and issued a citation to appear in court.

