Cannabis Control Board receiving applications for retail stores

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been just under a month since the Cannabis Control Board started a pre-application process for retail cannabis stores.

Since then, they’ve received about 90 applications. The actual application for retail stores opens in September, but this gives interested parties a good idea if they’ll really be able to open.

Through the pre-application process, potential stores can start getting logistics figured out.

“You can now go out, get a bank account, sign a long-term lease,” James Pepper, Cannabis Control Board Chair, said. “You now have some comfort you’re not going to be denied by the board.”

“Using liquor stores as a model, Pepper says the assumption is most municipalities won’t have more than one store open.

