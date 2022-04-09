Advertisement

Cannabis Control Board receiving applications for retail stores

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been just under a month since the Cannabis Control Board started a pre-application process for retail cannabis stores.

Since then, they’ve received about 90 applications. The actual application for retail stores opens in September, but this gives interested parties a good idea if they’ll really be able to open.

Through the pre-application process, potential stores can start getting logistics figured out.

“You can now go out, get a bank account, sign a long-term lease,” James Pepper, Cannabis Control Board Chair, said. “You now have some comfort you’re not going to be denied by the board.”

“Using liquor stores as a model, Pepper says the assumption is most municipalities won’t have more than one store open.

