Detour expected on Shelburne Street in Burlington’s south end

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Sunday, April 10th, drivers can expect to go on a detour when driving down Shelburne Street near the roundabout construction project.

Shelburne Street will be closed between Ledge Road and Hoover Street, during the overnight hours of 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This is to facilitate waterline work, but the road will be open to two lanes of traffic during the day.

Drivers will be detoured using Howard Street, to Pine Street, to Flynn Avenue. Residents along Adams Court and Grove Court will be maintained and residents directly impacted, will be notified directly.

The detour is expected to last until Friday, April 15th

