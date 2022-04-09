Advertisement

Staffing shortages create sticky situation for maple producers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shoppers could possibly see a slight uptick in maple syrup prices, which has nothing to do with supply or demand.

Officials say that the containers which hold the sweet stuff, are becoming harder to come by these days. Producers are having to pay more for the containers, which is a cost that could eventually be passed on to the consumer.

The shortage is due to a variety of factors, which include not having enough employees to make them.

“There is a bottle neck not just for glass,” Mark Isselhardt at the University of Vermont Extension said. “There are very few companies that actually make syrup containers. If you think about it, you are putting very hot 180, to 190-degree syrup into a plastic container. You can’t just use anything.”

Vermont leads the country by producing about 2 Million gallons of syrup each year. Officials say, this year’s crop is looking strong.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bald eagles were found dead in Vermont and tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian...
Deadly strain of avian flu found in Vermont
Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, was found shot to death in Barnet in 2018. - File photo
Kidnapping arrest in connection with Vermont murder mystery
Joseph Skellie
Police: Suspect in South Burlington kidnap attempt caught
The Burlington Farmers Market says it has concerns about an outdoor market taking over their...
New outdoor market in City Hall Park has Burlington Farmers Market concerned
Trout fishing season opens in Vermont on Saturday, and there are new rules this year. - File...
As trout fishing season opens, new rules go into place

Latest News

Cannabis Control Board receiving pre-applications for retail cannabis stores.
Cannabis Control Board receiving applications for retail stores
Let's take a look at what to do in our region this Saturday.
What to do Saturday, April 9
A bill that allows those who identify as non-binary to mark their gender with an x on certain...
Transgender documents
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast