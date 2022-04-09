Vermont bookkeeper accused of embezzling thousands

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Chester, Vermont bookkeeper is accused of embezzling thousands from her workplace.

Chester Police say Abrah Rogers, 33, of Chester was using her company, Mulholland Welding and Fabrication’s credit card for personal purchases and writing company checks out to herself.

There were approximately 70 checks transactions over a 14-month period.

One check was for $10,000 to buy a car and another written out to herself with a forged signature. In total, Rogers is accused of stealing around 1$20,000. She is set to appear in court.

