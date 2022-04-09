Vermont makes updating birth certificates easier

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is making it easier for people to update the gender on their birth certificates. This week, Governor Scott signed a bill into law, making the process shorter and more affordable.

In 2018, an Oregon court granted Venn Sage Wylder an official non-binary status. When they wanted to update their birth certificate to reflect that, they contacted the Vermont Department of Health.

“They wrote back well we could honor your court order, but we won’t because we don’t have a non-binary designation in our system,” Wylder explained.

So Wylder got to work, contacting their representatives back in Vermont. Winooski Representative Taylor Small, the first transgender representative, stepped up to create a bill.

“But it would also create an inequity where it would be easier for folks to amend their gender marker to an x, versus a binary transition of male to female or female to male, so instead of just doing that x marker we decided to make the full process easier,” Small explained.

Prior to this law, people would need a physical and psychiatric evaluation, in addition to a pricey court process to change their gender identification from male to female and vice versa. Non-binary wasn’t even an option.

“An easier process is going to save a lot of folks a lot of time and a lot of harm that sometimes going through that process can cause,” said Emily Russo from the Pride Center of Vermont.

They say the former process invalidated people’s true identity.

“LGBTQ adults are twice as likely to have depression, three times more likely to have seriously considered suicide, and those numbers are higher when you look specifically at trans and gender nonconforming folks,” Russo explained.

People should be able to contact the department of health to update their birth certificates by July first.

“I’m not the first person to work on this enormous journey that we’re on as a society towards equity and justice and I’m sure I won’t be the last. This is just one step.”

Many gender non-conforming folks often face trouble when all of their documents don’t match. Wylder has been unable to update their passport because of their birth certificate.

However, the federal government has updated their rules and will allow people to change their gender-identities on passports without supporting documents starting April 11th.

