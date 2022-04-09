Advertisement

What to do Saturday, April 9

Let's take a look at what to do in our region this Saturday.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Take a look at events happening across our region Saturday, April 9.

Milton Recreation Department is hosting a Park Spruce Up Day. They’re asking the community for volunteers to help clean up Bombardier Park. The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9.

Full Circle Gardens in Essex Junction is hosting a make-and-take succulent arrangement event. Participants can stop by the greenhouse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

White Rainbow Regenerative Yoga Farm is hosting a Hip Hop Easter egg hunt. There will be over one thousand eggs to find, live music, a petting zoo, a bouncy house, and more. This event is free to the public. The fun starts at noon and goes until 4 p.m. in New York.

