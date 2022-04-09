BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was yet another dreary day, with rain and some mountain snow. Sunday won’t be much better, though a few breaks of sunshine are possible, and it won’t be as wet overall. Still, a trough will bring scattered showers and mountain snow showers, mainly during the afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit raw, holding in the 40s. We’ll have a much nicer day Monday (actually one of the better days next week), with mostly sunny skies, followed by increasing clouds late. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s, and low will be around 40 degrees.

The week, unfortunately, is looking on the unsettled side, but temperatures will be quite mild and spring-like. Showers are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, then we will see clearing during the afternoon. Highs will be around 60 degrees. Some morning sun will give way to increasing clouds Wednesday, with another chance for showers by afternoon. The best chance for showers will be Thursday as a strong cold front moves through. There is the chance for thunderstorms. Friday and Saturday are looking quieter, though the chance for a few showers cannot be ruled out. Highs will be mainly in the 50s, with lows in the 30s to low 40s.

