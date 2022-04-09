BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend will feature yet more wet and gloomy weather, especially today. A low pressure will bring rain today, which could be briefly heavy at times. It will be mixed with snow in the mountains, with a few inches accumulation at the summits. Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch are possible. The system will be fast-moving, so the rain/snow will taper to a few showers and snow showers during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s. A few snow showers are expected tonight. Sunday won’t be much better, with mostly cloudy skies, and scattered showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be back in the 40s.

We’ll have ups and downs during the week, with a few nice days, and a few with showers. Monday will be one of the nice days, with dry weather and highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows will be in the 30s. Showers are expected Tuesday and again Thursday, with Wednesday being dry. High temperatures will be mild…getting into the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday is looking OK but iffy, with partly sunny skies, but still the chance for a few showers.

