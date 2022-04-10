Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin toddler believed to be in danger

The Milwaukee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Musyc Hart
By Amanda Alvarado and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - The Milwaukee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Musyc Hart, WSAW reported.

Musyc is 3 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds and has strawberry-blonde hair, according to police.

Authorities believe he is with Alexandria Lanz and say he is at risk of being seriously injured.

Police believe missing toddler, Musyc Hart, is with Alexandria Lanz.
There is no vehicle associated with the Amber Alert at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.

