Authorities investigating possible arson in Swanton

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday on Hog Island Road. First responders found a camper trailer fully engulfed in fire when they got on scene.

No one was inside and no one was hurt. Investigators say the fire is considered suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON.

A tip leading to an arrest could get you a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.