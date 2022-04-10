Advertisement

Authorities investigating possible arson in Swanton

By WCAX News Team
Apr. 10, 2022
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday on Hog Island Road. First responders found a camper trailer fully engulfed in fire when they got on scene.

No one was inside and no one was hurt. Investigators say the fire is considered suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON.

A tip leading to an arrest could get you a reward of up to $5,000.

