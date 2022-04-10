Advertisement

Billings Farm invites public to meet new animal babies

By Melissa Cooney
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids were hanging out with some other kids in Woodstock Saturday.

This weekend is the annual Billing’s Farm and Museum’s Baby Day. The Woodstock farm is celebrating spring and the birth of many animals, like chicks, ducklings, lambs, and kits. The owners are opening the barn doors to families to meet some furry friends.

Billings Farm tells WCAX News the event draws around 2,000 people to the farm every year.

“As we know, small family farms are getting fewer and father between. Many people haven’t set foot on a farm or met a farm animal, so it’s really wonderful for them to come here, and through the cuteness of the baby animals, they can share the experience about a farm and talk about the wonderful animals that we can learn so much from,” said Christine Scales of the Billings Farm and Museum.

Families visiting this weekend can also learn about the farm’s 60 jersey cows. There is also an opportunity to plant an heirloom seed to get your garden going early.

