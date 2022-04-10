Debate over unmarked cruisers, how to curb distracted driving

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Between 2016 and 2021, Vermont’s State Highway Safety Office says distracted drivers caused 1,167 crashes, 182 injuries, and 23 deaths.

Eating, drinking, texting, and calling are all considered distractions.

Now, a decision by the Hinesburg Police Department is driving a debate about how to deter unsafe behavior.

Before Anthony Cambridge assumed the position of Hinesburg Police chief three years ago, he saw a troubling trend.

“I noticed when I was in my own car driving home, people don’t stop at stop signs, people are speeding, and it’s very noticeable after you’ve been in a police car all day,” Chief Cambridge said. “When you’re in a police car, you barely ever see anyone on their cell phone.”

He says drivers on cell phones is an especially common complaint.

Behind the wheel of a marked cruiser Cambridge says drivers are on their best behavior, but as a private citizen of the community, he’s witnessed dangerous habits.

So, he suggested adding an unmarked police cruiser to the Hinesburg department’s fleet. No decals, no light bar, no red license plate. And he says the move proved successful and effective.

“I think people are just more apt to be themselves while they’re driving. It’s not to try to be sneaky or catch people. We’re just trying to keep people safe, and if you normally don’t stop at a stop sign, then we want to see that and correct the problem, whether it be a warning or a ticket,” Cambridge said. But he worried the unmarked car may not align with the community policing model.

“It’s visibility, being part of the community,” Cambridge said.

And some residents do argue visibility is key.

“We need to know that they’re around, you know, not out of sight,” said Kat Guidry, who’s lived in Hinesburg for two years.

“I think it’s good to have an unmarked cruiser every now and again, just to see how people... so they can see what’s going on,” said Kelley Racine, who’s lived in Hinesburg for 15 years.

“I just don’t see the point of an unmarked cruiser,” said Fiona Fenwick, a two-decade-long resident.

While reaction from people on the roads is mixed, Cambridge says when he asked the public for input on social media, he received a surprising response. Residents are overwhelmingly in favor of the unmarked cruiser. In fact, he says the department hasn’t answered a single call opposing it.

Unmarked Police Cruiser As many people can probably imagine, when someone is on their cell phone and sees a police car... Posted by Hinesburg Police Department on Monday, April 4, 2022

All can agree distracted driving is a persistent and ubiquitous problem.

“You see cars [gestures swerving] going every which way,” Fenwick said.

“You should not be on your phone at all while you’re driving. I am totally against that,” added Racine.

The main message from police: “The text message can wait, the phone call can wait until you get to where you’re going,” said Sgt. Paul Ravelin with the Vermont State Police. He’s the special operations executive officer, who oversees traffic safety on the highways.

While troopers don’t use unmarked cruisers, he says parking in plain sight can be beneficial.

“Operators become conditioned that a police officer may be sitting in that U-turn or around the corner. I liken it to the habit everybody has of approaching a U-turn on the interstate and their foot instinctively goes to the brake whether they’re speeding or not,” Ravelin said.

Or, many might be conditioned to hide the phone below the dash, a familiar trick.

Through Monday, the State Highway Safety Office is promoting a campaign called U drive, U text, U pay.

Officials are encouraging state, county and local police agencies to get out on the road and enforce distracted driving laws. In Vermont, it is illegal to drive with your phone in your hands.

Officials say the definition of distracted driving is, “Any activity that diverts attention from driving, includes talking or texting on the phone, eating/and or drinking, talking to other people in the car, using the radio, or navigation system, or anything that takes your attention away from the task of driving.”

The four types of distracted driving are visual (looking at something other than the road), audio (hearing or listening to something not related to driving), manual (manipulating something other than vehicle controls), and cognitive (thinking about something other than driving). Using a cell phone covers all four categories.

