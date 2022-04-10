Advertisement

Decade after hepatitis outbreak, medical registry might end

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A decade after New Hampshire stopped a traveling medical technician who had been stealing drugs and infecting patients with hepatitis C, the Legislature might eliminate a registration system aimed at preventing similar misconduct. New Hampshire created the Board of Registration for Medical Technicians in response to David Kwiatkowski, who is serving 39 years in prison for replacing painkillers with saline-filled syringes tainted with his blood. The House recently passed a bill that would eliminate the board. The bill’s supporters say the board creates unnecessary bureaucracy at a time when health care facilities are struggling to hire workers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Two bald eagles were found dead in Vermont and tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian...
Deadly strain of avian flu found in Vermont
Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, was found shot to death in Barnet in 2018. - File photo
Kidnapping arrest in connection with Vermont murder mystery
Joseph Skellie
Police: Suspect in South Burlington kidnap attempt caught
Madison Simoneau
Heartbroken family seeks justice in daughter’s death
Trout fishing season opens in Vermont on Saturday, and there are new rules this year. - File...
As trout fishing season opens, new rules go into place

Latest News

The Assembly Chamber is pictured during a legislative session at the state Capitol Friday,...
NY $220B budget becomes law, boosted by federal aid, surplus
Landmark College biology class students solving a mystery at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science
File Image
Decade after hepatitis outbreak, medical registry might end
A noise complaint in Burlington leads to an hours-long standoff