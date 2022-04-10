Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Fire closes Route 2 in South Hero until further notice

Police say Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed to all through traffic at this time due to a structure fire(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed to all through traffic at this time due to a structure fire.

The closure is expected to last until further notice. Police are recommending non-commercial vehicles use West Shore Road as an alternate route.

The situation is developing, and this story will be updated as WCAX News learns more.

