DEVELOPING: Fire closes Route 2 in South Hero until further notice

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed to all through traffic at this time due to a structure fire.

The closure is expected to last until further notice. Police are recommending non-commercial vehicles use West Shore Road as an alternate route.

The situation is developing, and this story will be updated as WCAX News learns more.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.