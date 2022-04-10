Looking Ahead: Week of April 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Check out what’s happening in our region the week of April 11.

The New York Climate Council will host public hearings the week of April 11 to continue working on statewide scoping plans. Binghamton University will host the hearings in person Tuesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 14. The meeting will also run virtually for those who do not want to attend in person. These hearings will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The council released the draft plan in Dec. and will is accepting public comments until June 10.

Vermont is also hosting public climate council meetings.

The public forums will be held on Tuesday, April 12. and Wednesday, April 13. The council is seeking input from the public on its climate action initiatives. Individuals will get the chance to split into small groups to discuss the feedback Vermonters want to share with the council.

The Chaffee Art Center in Rutland will open its photography and amateur photo contest Friday, April 15.

The exhibit will open at 5 p.m. and be available until 7 p.m. The artists’ work will be for sale. Participants will get the chance to vote for their favorite work. The exhibit is free to attend.

