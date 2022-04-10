Advertisement

Noise complaint in Burlington leads to hours-long standoff

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A noise complaint in Burlington leads to an hours-long standoff and ends with two arrests.

Burlington Police say an officer and two Community Service Officers, or CSOs, responded to an apartment on North Winooski Avenue just after 11 p.m. Friday.

Police say the resident, Thomas O’Halloran, 45, attempted to sic his dog on the first responders. They say he also hit the officer and used racial slurs against him. O’Halloran then barricaded himself and the dog in his apartment.

Over the next two hours, police say they used de-escalation tactics to encourage a voluntary surrender. By 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers breached the door and arrested O’Halloran and another man, Eric Robins, 36, inside.

O’Halloran is charged with assault on a police officer with a hate-crime enhancement. He was also detained on two open warrants.

Eric Robins is charged with impeding public officers.

