South Hero fire destroys home, injures one
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a structure fire shut down Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero for at least two hours and left one person injured Sunday evening. The roads closed at about 6:30 p.m.
First responders say they arrived on scene at about 6 p.m. By then, the home was fully engulfed in flames. They say a passerby stopped and helped a man inside get out. That man was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.
Officials say the home is a total loss, as well as a car and part of the garage.
No word yet what caused the fire.
