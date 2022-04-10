Advertisement

South Hero fire destroys home, injures one

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a structure fire shut down Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero for at least two hours and left one person injured Sunday evening. The roads closed at about 6:30 p.m.

First responders say they arrived on scene at about 6 p.m. By then, the home was fully engulfed in flames. They say a passerby stopped and helped a man inside get out. That man was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Officials say the home is a total loss, as well as a car and part of the garage.

No word yet what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas O'Halloran, 45, of Burlington
Noise complaint in Burlington leads to hours-long standoff
Two bald eagles were found dead in Vermont and tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian...
Deadly strain of avian flu found in Vermont
Swanton
Authorities investigating possible arson in Swanton
Work from the students at Landmark College indicated that two turkey vultures at VINS named...
College students solving mysteries at local wild bird rehab

Latest News

Triplet sisters find success with Plattsburgh State women’s tennis
Anglers are taking advantage of the earlier trout fishing season set by new Fish and Wildlife...
Catching up with anglers on opening weekend of trout season
Catching up with anglers on opening weekend of trout season
Is long-term care insurance right for you?
One person injured in South Hero house fire