South Hero fire destroys home, injures one

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a structure fire shut down Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero for at least two hours and left one person injured Sunday evening. The roads closed at about 6:30 p.m.

First responders say they arrived on scene at about 6 p.m. By then, the home was fully engulfed in flames. They say a passerby stopped and helped a man inside get out. That man was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Officials say the home is a total loss, as well as a car and part of the garage.

No word yet what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.