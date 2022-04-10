What to do Sunday, April 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Check out some cool things to do across our region Sunday, April 10.

The Cars and Coffee event is back for another show season. Care enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their own or gawk at others’ unique automobiles. Bikes, Euros, Muscle, basically anything with wheels are welcome to join. All ages are welcome. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Aspen Dental in Barre. The show will go on until 11 a.m.

The Child Advocacy Center of Clinton County and the Plattsburgh YMCA are hosting a Healthy Kids Day event Sunday.

A free community event to promote youth health and safety. Parents and kids can expect there to be support animals, a magic show, a bouncy house, and a life jacket giveaway. There will also be stations set up to address various safety topics such as water, outdoor, and farm safety. The Healthy Kids Day event starts at 10 a.m. Sunday and goes on until 2 p.m.

Adirondak Art House is hosting a string art class Sunday.

Guests have the chance to create unique string art plaques. It costs $20 per participant. The fee includes templates and all supplies needed for the class.

