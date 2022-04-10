Advertisement

YCQM April 10, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on ‘You Can Quote Me’ Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine joins us to discuss the BA.2 Covid variant, a rise in new infections, who should get a second booster shot and when, and Covid testing in Vermont. We’ll also talk to infectious disease expert Dr. Tim Lahey about the signs and symptoms of Covid-19 and if they differ from the Flu or seasonal allergies. Plus, we’ll take you inside Vermont’s refugee settlement program and talk with Amila Merdzanovic, the Vermont field office director for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, about the work they do to make refugees feel at home here. We will also give you some last-minute tax-filing tips when CPA Rick Wolfish joins us.

