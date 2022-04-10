BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dreary weekend (especially Saturday), we finally have a beautiful day on the way. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Take MAX Advantage of that, because the rest of the week is looking unsettled, though mild.

Another system will bring showers Monday night and Tuesday. We could get some sunny breaks by afternoon. It will be mild, however, with highs around 60 degrees. Wednesday will be one of those iffy days, with partly sunny skies, but the chance for a few showers. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the 60s, and maybe a few spots reaching the low 70s. A cold front will come through, with afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms. Severe weather isn’t expected at this point, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Friday will be quieter and cooler, but a few showers are possible.

The weekend isn’t looking the greatest. A few showers are possible Saturday. There’s a better chance for showers just in time for Easter, unfortunately. Highs will be around 50 degrees...could be better and could be worse.

