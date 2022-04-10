BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last round of the pesky upper-level low will move through today. A surface trough will bring scattered showers and mountain snow showers, mainly this afternoon. It will be a bit chilly, with highs in the mid 40s. Any rain/snow showers will quickly end this evening, followed by clearing skies. Monday will be a much nicer day, with mostly sunny skies, though high clouds will start to move in late in the day. It will be warmer, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

The week, unfortunately, is looking unsettled, but temperatures will be quite mild. A warm front will bring showers Monday night into Tuesday. Some sunshine is expected Tuesday afternoon. It will be warmer yet, with highs around 60 degrees. Morning sun will give way to clouds on Wednesday, with showers during the afternoon. The best chance for showers will be Thursday as a cold front comes through. There is the chance for thunderstorms. It will be the warmest day, with highs possibly reaching the mid 60s in spots. Friday and Saturday will have partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. A few showers are possible both days.

