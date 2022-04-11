Angling group mourns missing fisherman

MONROE, N.H. (WCAX) - An angling group out of Massachusetts is mourning one of their own.

Last week, we told you about the search for Jonathan Zukowski, 31, of Woodstock, New Hampshire, who went missing while trying to recover a boat that was floating away.

Police say he was one of three men fishing from an island near the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut rivers in Monroe, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

While he was trying to recover the drifting boat, Zukowski went underwater and did not resurface despite attempts to get him a life jacket.

The Native Fish Coalition Massachusetts Chapter posted on Facebook, in part: “One life was lost, two were forever changed, and countless friends and family must now deal with the unspeakable tragedy of a young man lost in the prime of his life. Our hearts go out to everyone involved, especially the Zukowski family, his girlfriend, and Jon’s closest friends.”

