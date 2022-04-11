Brattleboro to add first responders, ambulances for medical calls
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this summer, Brattleboro will change who responds to emergency medical calls.
Monday, the town announced it will move away from a private provider and shift emergency medical services over to a joint Fire-EMS department.
It’s because the town says already fire personnel responded to more than half of the EMS calls in town, and the move will save them about half a million dollars.
The town says they will hire three new people and buy a couple of ambulances.
