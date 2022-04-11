Burlington City Council’s 1st meeting with new members to take up transit, rentals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The newly sworn-in Burlington City Council will hold its first meeting Monday evening.
The council will have three new members but the political makeup is the same and they’ll be putting a strong emphasis on creating fare-free transit for at least another year.
The Vermont House recently passed a transportation bill that would fund an additional year of fare-free transit, something Burlington has had since the start of the pandemic.
Now, all eyes turn to the Senate.
Burlington’s City Council has bipartisan support for the bill, signing a resolution and encouraging Green Mountain Transit leadership and state legislators to meet with the city and discuss how to improve transit and keep it fare-free.
“Especially in Burlington we have many many households with no cars and so having a good public transportation system that folks can use to get around is key for both climate and economic justice and equity,” said Jack Hanson, P-Burlington City Council.
Also on Monday night’s agenda, more extended discussion on short-term rentals.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.