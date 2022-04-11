Advertisement

Burlington City Council’s 1st meeting with new members to take up transit, rentals

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The newly sworn-in Burlington City Council will hold its first meeting Monday evening.

The council will have three new members but the political makeup is the same and they’ll be putting a strong emphasis on creating fare-free transit for at least another year.

The Vermont House recently passed a transportation bill that would fund an additional year of fare-free transit, something Burlington has had since the start of the pandemic.

Now, all eyes turn to the Senate.

Burlington’s City Council has bipartisan support for the bill, signing a resolution and encouraging Green Mountain Transit leadership and state legislators to meet with the city and discuss how to improve transit and keep it fare-free.

“Especially in Burlington we have many many households with no cars and so having a good public transportation system that folks can use to get around is key for both climate and economic justice and equity,” said Jack Hanson, P-Burlington City Council.

Also on Monday night’s agenda, more extended discussion on short-term rentals.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed to all through traffic at this...
South Hero fire destroys home, injures 1
Thomas O'Halloran, 45, of Burlington
Noise complaint in Burlington leads to hours-long standoff
Two bald eagles were found dead in Vermont and tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian...
Deadly strain of avian flu found in Vermont
Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge is considering whether to ditch or keep the...
Debate over unmarked cruisers, how to curb distracted driving
Swanton
Authorities investigating possible arson in Swanton

Latest News

sdf
Survey to gauge whether residents can age well in Vermont
sdf
Burlington City Council's 1st meeting with new members to take up transit, rentals
sdf
Upper Valley eatery celebrates 75 years, looks to the future
sdf
New York budget brings changes to controversial bail reform laws
MM
Vermont Burlesque Festival back on after 2 years of COVID delays