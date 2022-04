BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A traffic alert for people who drive through Burlington.

A project this week will shut down Shelburne Street between Ledge Road and Hoover Street each night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Crews are doing waterline work, including excavation.

During the day, two lanes of traffic will be open.

