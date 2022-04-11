Catching up with anglers on opening weekend of trout season

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the highly anticipated opening weekend of trout season and anglers are taking advantage of the earlier date.

“I’m a regular here. I’ve been fishing here since 1975,” said Guy Grenier of Waterford.

Grenier is spending his weekend in pursuit of trout. He cast his line on Willoughby River in Orleans at 6 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s the same people every year, and opening day, I call it ‘old homes day’ because I get to see, I call them my ‘seasonal friends,’” said Grenier.

The trout season is officially underway, but anglers aren’t sure if the trout have gotten the memo.

“Got a few fish, not much moving right now,” said Luke Holland of Franconia, “The water is still cold here. It’s going to be a couple, maybe a week or two, before these fish start to go.”

But Holland drove to Orleans from Franconia, New Hampshire for the love of the game and says he kicked off the Saturday of opening weekend at 4 a.m.

“I love just fishing for trout,” said Holland.

Peter Emerson, a biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, says this time of year is when rainbow trout are spawning, and they’ll be making a splash soon, if not right now, in some of our rivers. Trout can be slow to bite in colder temperatures.

“They are probably moving into the river right now ready to start climbing the waterfalls up to their spawning ground,” said Emerson.

Emerson also says it’s a great chance for novices to reel in their skills.

“Explore the river when its high and play it safe and dress warm and wear you mud boots and your waders. Be cautious of the high water, and don’t go out too deep and give it a shot,” said Emerson.

This is also the first fishing season since Fish and Wildlife announced its new regulations for 2022. You can now fish year-round using artificial lures and practicing catch and release. Between now and the end of October you can keep and harvest up to eight trout.

Folks fishing for trout in Willoughby River say there’s always an adjustment to new regulations, but there’s some aspects of these new regulations they’re really happy about, especially when it comes to trout.

“Last season was bad. The run came up before the season, so as far as fishing below the falls, it was pretty much over,” said Grenier.

Both Grenier and Holland say now they won’t have to wait until opening day and risk sinking the season.

“It’s nice that we can catch that extra two weeks of fishing. It’s been helpful to get a more broader picture of what the whole run looks like now,” said Holland.

