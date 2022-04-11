Free child car seat check for families

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A heads up for parents of young children-- if you want to make sure your child rides safely heading to and from Easter gatherings, you can get your car seats checked for free this weekend.

It’s this Saturday, April 16, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Hinesburg Fire Department.

Because it’s the day before Easter, each child whose car seat gets checked also gets a chocolate bunny -- while supplies last.

Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.