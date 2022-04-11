Middlebury College Museum of Art reopening to the public

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in two years, the Middlebury College Museum of Art will open its doors to the public this Friday.

Since it was closed due to COVID, the museum’s permanent collection has been entirely reinstalled and there will be two new exhibits. One is a handbook of 225 permanent works in the collection that museumgoers can purchase and take home. The other exhibit is digital, where you can sit and be mesmerized by video art.

“Everyone should feel comfortable to come in the museum, there’s no expected knowledge of anything. Things are grouped thematically so you can take a little bite of something and focus in on what you’re concerned about looking at. And if they’re interested in the visual world at all, they should see something they can identify with,” said Richard Saunders of the Middlebury College Museum of Art.

After only being open to the university community, the general public can return starting Friday, no reservations will be required. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.