New Hampshire man dies after 3 officers fire shots in Derry

DERRY, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating the death of man in an officer-involved shooting in Derry.

The state said Sunday that 43-year-old Christopher Coppola, of Derry, died Saturday as the result of a single gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

Derry police were called about 2:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man fired a shotgun at a resident. Initial information indicates three officers fired their weapons during the episode, but officials did not say who fired the shot that caused Coppola’s death.

No other people were injured.

The names of the officers involved have not been released.

