Advertisement

NH domestic violence commission returns after nearly 10 years

A New Hampshire commission to address domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking will meet...
A New Hampshire commission to address domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking will meet again following a 10-year absence, according to an executive order signed Monday by Gov. Chris Sununu. - File photo(Raycom)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire commission to address domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking will meet again following a 10-year absence, according to an executive order signed Monday by Gov. Chris Sununu.

A state task force that examined how the judiciary handles domestic violence cases recommended that the commission be brought back. The original commission was created by Gov. Stephen Merrill and was active from 1993 to 2013.

Sununu’s executive order said the state “remains committed to fostering a multidisciplinary approach to both better address the needs of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, and promote a consistent response to hold offenders accountable for their actions.”

It said that combatting and preventing domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking “remains a priority” for Sununu’s administration and a commitment to reconvene the commission “is an additional measure to ensure victims remain safe and offenders are held accountable.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed to all through traffic at this...
South Hero fire destroys home, injures 1
Thomas O'Halloran, 45, of Burlington
Noise complaint in Burlington leads to hours-long standoff
Two bald eagles were found dead in Vermont and tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian...
Deadly strain of avian flu found in Vermont
Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge is considering whether to ditch or keep the...
Debate over unmarked cruisers, how to curb distracted driving
Swanton
Authorities investigating possible arson in Swanton

Latest News

Nearly 6,400 acres of forest and water resources just north of Squam Lake in central New...
Nearly 6,400 acres of forest north of Squam Lake preserved
Middlebury College buys land to build affordable housing in community
What to consider before you invest in long-term care insurance
Past and present employees of Lou's Restaurant in Hanover, New Hampshire, gathered out front...
Upper Valley eatery celebrates 75 years, looks to the future