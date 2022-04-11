NH domestic violence commission returns after nearly 10 years

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire commission to address domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking will meet again following a 10-year absence, according to an executive order signed Monday by Gov. Chris Sununu.

A state task force that examined how the judiciary handles domestic violence cases recommended that the commission be brought back. The original commission was created by Gov. Stephen Merrill and was active from 1993 to 2013.

Sununu’s executive order said the state “remains committed to fostering a multidisciplinary approach to both better address the needs of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, and promote a consistent response to hold offenders accountable for their actions.”

It said that combatting and preventing domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking “remains a priority” for Sununu’s administration and a commitment to reconvene the commission “is an additional measure to ensure victims remain safe and offenders are held accountable.”

