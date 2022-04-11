Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired outside NH Statehouse

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord.

WMUR reports that police were outside the capitol Sunday after they say one person shot a firearm into the air during a fight.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

We don’t know whether anyone was hurt or whether anyone is in custody.

The incident temporarily closed Park and Main streets.

