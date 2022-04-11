Police investigate shots fired outside NH Statehouse

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord.

WMUR reports that police were outside the capitol Sunday after they say one person shot a firearm into the air during a fight.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

We don’t know whether anyone was hurt or whether anyone is in custody.

The incident temporarily closed Park and Main streets.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.