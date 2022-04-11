Police investigating fatal crash in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a North Country man was killed in a crash in Plattsburgh on Sunday.

It happened on State Route 374.

New York State Police say William Daoust, 20, of Brainardsville, was headed west when he crossed the center lane and hit an oncoming pickup head-on.

Daoust died at the scene. An autopsy found his death consistent with injuries suffered in a crash and his death was ruled accidental.

Police say the driver of the pickup, Trevar Soulia, 37, of Plattsburgh, was rushed to the hospital in Plattsburgh and later transferred to Burlington. He’s listed in stable condition at the UVM Medical Center.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

