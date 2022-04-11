Survey to gauge whether residents can age well in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Is Vermont prepared to meet the needs of an aging demographic? That’s the question decision-makers are trying to gauge in a new survey out Monday.

It aims to find out how the state can plan for financial security, transportation, health and wellness, social connections and housing issues as Vermonters grow older.

The data will be used to inform a comprehensive action plan to help Vermonters age well.

The survey is available to all Vermonters over 45.

“What are the gaps that you’re seeing for yourself personally, and what are your goals, what are you looking to have in Vermont? How do you envision Vermont being an age-friendly state?” said Monica White of the Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living.

The survey is available online and in print. It closes on May 20.

