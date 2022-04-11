Upper Valley eatery celebrates 75 years, looks to the future

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A birthday celebration Monday on Main Street in Hanover, New Hampshire, celebrated Lou’s Restaurant turning 75 years old.

Past and present employees of Lou’s gathered out front for a quick 75th-anniversary photo.

However, the current owners have only been at the helm for a handful of years.

“It’s been a quiet and exciting four years,” owner Jarett Berke said.

The pandemic brought businesses across the region to a grinding halt. Lou’s was forced to reinvent itself.

“Catering kind of waned because there weren’t parties and office meetings and things like that,” Berke said.

The restaurant expanded its hours, created outdoor seating on Main Street and focused more on takeout.

“We did family-style dinners for a long time and that was a great little business,” Berke said.

While the parking spaces are currently occupied, the outdoor seating will return in May.

“It is the heart of the community,” said Bryan Smith, who owns a record store down the street.

Smith stopped by Monday with a birthday card.

“They brought Lou’s into the 21st century and have done a great job reaching out to the community and I feel the community has reached out to them,” Smith said.

But like all businesses, challenges lie ahead, according to Lou’s previous owner of 27 years, Toby Fried.

“Just keep expenses low, it’s all about expenses,” Fried said.

Inflation and a workforce shortage are the top concerns.

“The labor thing is the worst,” Fried said. “You go through this but this looks like it is the worst it’s ever been.”

The current owners say they have had difficulty finding servers but for the most part, open positions are being filled.

“Part of it is business is hard and it doesn’t matter what business you are in. It’s hard,” Berke said.

A new community-based delivery app owned by a cooperative of restaurants in the area is keeping dollars local as the delivery model continues to grow.

“Am I pessimistic about the future? No, I’m not,” Berke said.

And the owners say for the next 75 years, you can expect more of the same-- a business that rolls with the punches, supports its employees and continues to pump out good food.

