Vermont Burlesque Festival back on after 2 years of COVID delays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than two years of pandemic postponements, the Vermont Burlesque Festival is back!

Organizers say the ninth annual festival will span four days, three cities and feature more than 100 performers from Vermont and across the U.S.

They will take the stage in front of live audiences in Burlington, Barre and Essex Junction.

They expect some 1,200-1,600 people to attend.

The festival runs April 20-23. Click here for all the details.

