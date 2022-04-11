BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a gorgeous day compared to this weekend’s raw and dreary weather! It will be a nice evening with some high cloud cover streaming in from the west. The bad news is we do have more wet weather on the way, but the good news is it holds off until after midnight, won’t last all day tomorrow, and we hold on to warm temperatures through the next several days.

Expect a dry, but increasingly cloudy evening. Showers try to work in from the west just before midnight, but given dry air currently in place, most places likely won’t see any raindrops until midnight or later. Showers will be most widespread late in the overnight and early Tuesday morning. You’ll likely need to run the windshield wipers on your way to work. We’ll likely see a few tenths of an inch of new rainfall through Tuesday morning before showers end from west to east during the mid to late morning hours.

Tuesday won’t be a total washout by any means. The afternoon should be dry with increasing sunshine as it progresses. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than today, with more widespread low 60s. Wednesday also won’t be a washout, but will be the opposite of Tuesday in a sense. Expect a dry start to the day with showers developing in the afternoon.

Even warmer air surges into the area Thursday ahead of a cold front. Depending on the timing of the front, highs could top out anywhere from the mid 60s to low 70s in spots. The warmer it gets, the better our chances will be to see some thunderstorms during the afternoon. Friday will be cooler but seasonable, followed by a few shower chances next weekend.

Enjoy this lovely evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.