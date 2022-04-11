BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! AFter yet another cool, cloudy, wet, and a little bit snowy weekend, we will finally get the sunshine back today, along with warmer temperatures.

The slow-moving low pressure system that brought all that wet & gloomy weather over the last few days is finally out of here. A bubble of high pressure over the northeast will give us that sunshine today, especially during the morning and early afternoon hours. But then clouds will start to move back in later in the day with some showers showing up before midnight as a frontal system comes in from the west.

A pretty chunky batch of rain will move through, from west to east, during the morning on Tuesday. But it will be a fairly fast mover, so by the afternoon, we’ll get the sunshine back again.

Wednesday will start with some sunshine, but expect some rain showers by later in the day as another frontal system begins to move in.

Thursday will be a very warm day with temperatures in the upper 60s, and possibly even some low 70s. But it will also be an active weather day as a cold front comes through with showers & possible thunderstorms.

It will clear out for Friday, and cool down just a bit.

Once again, the weekend is looking less than ideal, with showers likely on both Saturday & Easter Sunday, along with some cooler temperatures.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the delightful spring weather today! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.