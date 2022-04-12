Advertisement

4-year-old found dead in pond after wandering off from apartments, police say

The body of Kyuss Williams was found in a pond near a DeKalb County apartment complex.
By Emily Van de Riet and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old Georgia boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a pond, police confirm.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex and was reported missing Monday evening. A search led investigators to discover the young boy’s body in a pond just behind the residence around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed to all through traffic at this...
South Hero fire destroys home, injures 1
Moraima Flores being arrested in Venezuela on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and murder, and...
Venezuelan woman charged with conspiring with former Vt. nurse in gruesome sex crimes case
Courtesy: Clinton County Sheriff's Office
Police investigating fatal crash in Plattsburgh
Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge is considering whether to ditch or keep the...
Debate over unmarked cruisers, how to curb distracted driving
A Derry man died of a single gunshot wound to the chest during an episode in which three Derry...
New Hampshire man dies after 3 officers fire shots in Derry

Latest News

Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured
Changes are coming to how Venmo users file their taxes.
Use Venmo? Tax changes coming
Voters in the Essex-Westford district are selecting new school board members today. - File photo
Essex-Westford voters selecting new school board members
A video shows the officer performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
School resource officer saves choking student
A witness to the New York City subway shooting on Tuesday said there was 'a lot of panic.'
NYC subway shooting witness describes chaos, trampling