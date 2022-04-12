Benjamin resignation throws wrench in Hochul campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sudden resignation Tuesday of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake of a federal corruption investigation has thrown a curveball at Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reelection efforts.

Benjamin, a Democrat, was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

Hochul was elevated last year to the governorship in the wake of the resignation of Andrew Cuomo and she hand-picked Benjamin.

“Certainly it will be used against her. It’ll be cast as a dispersion of her judgment or inability to vet individuals. He will be on the ballot almost certainly whether he drops out of the race or not, so that leaves her with an uncomfortable position either way. She has a running mate who she didn’t choose or she has a running mate who might be under criminal indictment,” said Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College.

New York’s primary is June 28th.

