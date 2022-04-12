COVID cancels classes at Vermont school

GLOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID canceled school on Tuesday in a Northeast Kingdom town.

The Glover Community School was closed.

Kids in kindergarten through fourth grade will return Wednesday and seventh- and eighth-graders return Thursday and Friday.

But the fifth- and sixth-graders are out for the week.

We’re told that’s because of a high number of COVID cases. Some workers are also out with COVID, creating staffing issues.

Glover recently held a middle school dance and invited other students from the district to attend. But school officials say they haven’t linked the more than a dozen cases at Glover to that event.

The superintendent did reach out to other schools to let them know.

