COVID cancels classes at Vermont school

A high number of COVID cases led officials to close the Glover Community School on Tuesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID canceled school on Tuesday in a Northeast Kingdom town.

The Glover Community School was closed.

Kids in kindergarten through fourth grade will return Wednesday and seventh- and eighth-graders return Thursday and Friday.

But the fifth- and sixth-graders are out for the week.

We’re told that’s because of a high number of COVID cases. Some workers are also out with COVID, creating staffing issues.

Glover recently held a middle school dance and invited other students from the district to attend. But school officials say they haven’t linked the more than a dozen cases at Glover to that event.

The superintendent did reach out to other schools to let them know.

