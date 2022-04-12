Advertisement

Essex-Westford voters selecting new school board members

Voters in the Essex-Westford district are selecting new school board members today. - File photo
Voters in the Essex-Westford district are selecting new school board members today.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in the Essex-Westford district are selecting new school board members today.

Voting goes through 7 p.m.

Three school board seats are up for grabs and seven candidates are running.

This year, there is increased interest in the races following discussions about equity and critical race theory, and concerns about what’s being taught in the district’s 10 schools.

Related Story:

Vt. school board races heat up as polarizing political issues fuel debate

