Essex-Westford voters selecting new school board members

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in the Essex-Westford district are selecting new school board members today.

Voting goes through 7 p.m.

Three school board seats are up for grabs and seven candidates are running.

This year, there is increased interest in the races following discussions about equity and critical race theory, and concerns about what’s being taught in the district’s 10 schools.

