Investigation of Burlington school official continues

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four months after three Burlington School District employees were put on administrative leave connected to allegations that a student was improperly restrained, the investigation continues.

The investigation at Flynn Elementary School began in December after assistant principal Herb Perez was placed on leave because of a complaint that he allegedly restrained a student inappropriately.

While looking into Perez’s actions, questions came up about principal Lashawn Whitmore-Sells and her involvement. That led to the discovery that her license had expired, so she was put on leave, too. School district officials say Whitmore-Sells has since signed a settlement agreement that allows her to teach in Vermont, but she can’t get her administrative license, which is required to be a principal.

Susan Anderson-Brown, the district’s HR director, was also put on leave for not informing the district about the principal’s lapsed license. She will finish her contract until June and then be let go. She has been offered a position as an educator in the district but has not accepted it yet.

