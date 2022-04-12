NH commission to address domestic, sexual violence

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order that will reestablish a commission focused on addressing domestic and sexual violence.

The New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence serves about 15,000 survivors every year in the Granite State.

It’s a startling statistic that state leaders say deserves more attention.

“An issue that many people don’t realize is as prevalent as it is,” said Pamela Keilig with the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

And according to the agency that works with crisis centers across the state, the phone lines are constantly ringing.

“Just in 2021 alone, advocates received nearly 80,000 calls to the crisis hotline,” Keilig said.

Officials from the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence will join law enforcement and attorneys on the commission aimed at stopping domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

“They are very dangerous and unfortunately, we handle them all too much,” Lebanon Police Chief Phillip Roberts said.

One goal is to make sure that those who commit the crimes are brought to justice and held accountable.

“It ranges from alcohol, drug abuse, anger management-- there is a whole host of issues that come into play,” Roberts said.

Another goal is prevention.

“So that we can really look at stopping domestic and sexual violence before it occurs,” Keilig said.

The commission comes at the recommendation of a state task force. Officials involved say bringing different partners to the table creates a more comprehensive approach to finding solutions.

“That there aren’t gaps in the system that could create really dangerous situations for survivors,” Keilig said.

“Not only that but to make sure we are doing the best thing we can for the victims of these cases,” Roberts said.

Officials say the commission is not only an acknowledgment of the severity of the problem but also a message to survivors that their voices are being heard.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or sexual violence, you can call the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence hotline at 1-866-644-3574. Or you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

