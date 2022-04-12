Scott to sign bill supporting Vermonters exposed to toxic chemicals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he will sign a bill supporting Vermonters exposed to toxic chemicals.

Senate bill 113 would require commercial chemical companies to pay for the medical monitoring costs of exposed Vermonters.

The proposal stems from pollution from a Bennington Teflon plant several years ago.

Scott vetoed the measure twice before but he says Vermont is in a different place now and also points to a $34 million settlement with Saint-Gobain.

Related Stories:

Vt. lawmakers to consider constitutional amendment, toxic chemicals, rental registry

Judge gives preliminary OK to $34M contamination settlement

New Vermont laws cracks down on ‘forever chemicals’

New Vermont laws take effect July 1 as state benefits from federal cash

Scott signs bill restricting sale of PFAS chemicals

Community water filtration system fails in Pownal

Vermont DEC not expanding PFAS regulations at this time

Report: Vt. wastewater plants sending landfill PFAS into waterways

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.