Scott to sign bill supporting Vermonters exposed to toxic chemicals

Gov. Phil Scott says he will sign a bill supporting Vermonters exposed to toxic chemicals. -...
Gov. Phil Scott says he will sign a bill supporting Vermonters exposed to toxic chemicals. - File photo(U.S. Air Force)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he will sign a bill supporting Vermonters exposed to toxic chemicals.

Senate bill 113 would require commercial chemical companies to pay for the medical monitoring costs of exposed Vermonters.

The proposal stems from pollution from a Bennington Teflon plant several years ago.

Scott vetoed the measure twice before but he says Vermont is in a different place now and also points to a $34 million settlement with Saint-Gobain.

