Advertisement

Target announces dates for its car seat trade-in recycling program

Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has announced when people can trade in their old, expired or damaged car seats for a discount on new items.

The retailer announced its next car seat trade-in promotion will take place from April 18-30.

People can bring the car seats to a Target location, and in return, they can claim a 20% discount online or on the Target app toward a car seat, stroller or other baby items.

The coupon is valid through May 14.

The materials from the car seats traded in are recycled, and Target has received 1.7 million of them since 2016.

Target works with Waste Management to recycle the items. The retail giant said it has recycled 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed to all through traffic at this...
South Hero fire destroys home, injures 1
Moraima Flores being arrested in Venezuela on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and murder, and...
Venezuelan woman charged with conspiring with former Vt. nurse in gruesome sex crimes case
Courtesy: Clinton County Sheriff's Office
Police investigating fatal crash in Plattsburgh
Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge is considering whether to ditch or keep the...
Debate over unmarked cruisers, how to curb distracted driving
A Derry man died of a single gunshot wound to the chest during an episode in which three Derry...
New Hampshire man dies after 3 officers fire shots in Derry

Latest News

Brian Benjamin sworn in as New York's lieutenant governor. - File photo
NY Lt. Gov. Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme
Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured
Changes are coming to how Venmo users file their taxes.
Use Venmo? Tax changes coming
benjamin
NY Lt. Gov. Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme
Voters in the Essex-Westford district are selecting new school board members today. - File photo
Essex-Westford voters selecting new school board members