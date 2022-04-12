Top 3 on 3 for Monday, April 11th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school Spring sports season got underway last week, but field comditions limited most of the action to the lacrosse field. Fortunately there was still plenty to choose from in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, South Burlington’s boys got the better of Mt. Anthony on the turf Thursday afternoon, but a pair of Patriots teamed up for the play of the day. Aidan Moscarello used the bouncy surface to find Nathan Potter through traffic, and he bounced it over the stick of the keeper for the tally. Wolves took the game 17-5.

At number two, Logan Forkey had himself a day in Milton’s win over Stowe Tuesday. Down in the early going, check out the passing, Luke Bushy nice roll dodge, Christian Gaduio to Forkey on the doorstep...and that was just the beginning. Forkey got in the right place at the right tme to earn Jacob Deuso an assist, then he completed the first quarter hat trick in Milton’s 14-6 victory.

But Amalie Scharf of CVU earns top billing this week. Taking on Rice Tuesday afternoon, Scharf somehow found her way around the defense and fooled the keeper with the underhand. Take another look, but that was not even the play of the game for her. Later in the half, check out the weave, jump stop, turn and fire! Scharf takes top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

