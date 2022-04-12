Advertisement

Top 3 on 3 for Monday, April 11th

Top plays of the week
Top plays of the week
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school Spring sports season got underway last week, but field comditions limited most of the action to the lacrosse field. Fortunately there was still plenty to choose from in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, South Burlington’s boys got the better of Mt. Anthony on the turf Thursday afternoon, but a pair of Patriots teamed up for the play of the day. Aidan Moscarello used the bouncy surface to find Nathan Potter through traffic, and he bounced it over the stick of the keeper for the tally. Wolves took the game 17-5.

At number two, Logan Forkey had himself a day in Milton’s win over Stowe Tuesday. Down in the early going, check out the passing, Luke Bushy nice roll dodge, Christian Gaduio to Forkey on the doorstep...and that was just the beginning. Forkey got in the right place at the right tme to earn Jacob Deuso an assist, then he completed the first quarter hat trick in Milton’s 14-6 victory.

But Amalie Scharf of CVU earns top billing this week. Taking on Rice Tuesday afternoon, Scharf somehow found her way around the defense and fooled the keeper with the underhand. Take another look, but that was not even the play of the game for her. Later in the half, check out the weave, jump stop, turn and fire! Scharf takes top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed to all through traffic at this...
South Hero fire destroys home, injures 1
Moraima Flores being arrested in Venezuela on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and murder, and...
Venezuelan woman charged with conspiring with former Vt. nurse in gruesome sex crimes case
Courtesy: Clinton County Sheriff's Office
Police investigating fatal crash in Plattsburgh
Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge is considering whether to ditch or keep the...
Debate over unmarked cruisers, how to curb distracted driving
A Derry man died of a single gunshot wound to the chest during an episode in which three Derry...
New Hampshire man dies after 3 officers fire shots in Derry