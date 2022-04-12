Venezuelan woman pleads not guilty in gruesome sex crimes case with former Vt. nurse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Venezuelan woman who helped a former Vermont nurse make torture videos pleads not guilty in court Monday.

The woman behind the camera, Moraima Escarlet Vasquez Flores, also known as, Johana Martinez is facing charges of conspiring with Sean Fiore, to kidnap and murder a man and produce child porn videos. Fiore was in Vermont at the time and has already been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Flores allegedly communicated with Fiore over WhatsApp. The conversations entailed Fiore’s interest in purchasing a video showing the torture of a child referring to them as a “slave.”

Fiore sent specific instructions on what abuse he wanted to see inflicted on the child and paid Flores $600 worth of Amazon gift cards for the video.

In another video, Fiore wanted Flores to torture and kill an adult man. Flores agreed to pay $4,000 and Flores sent the video.

Flores sentencing is yet to be determined.

